GULF BUSINESS AWARDS 2022: Winners Announced

GULF BUSINESS AWARDS 2022 Winners

The glittering ceremony hailed leaders and enterprises for their contributions to the region’s economic landscape

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Business, Motivate Media Group’s business title, hosted the 10th edition of its annual awards ceremony, to laud business stalwarts and companies for their performance during the year.

The event, held at Central Park Towers, DIFC in Dubai, on November 23, welcomed over 250 industry leaders and business luminaries to commemorate the region’s thriving economic ecosystem.

Living up to tradition, Gulf Business presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as excellence accolades, while companies and individual leaders were recognised for their outstanding stewardship.

Isobel Abulhoul OBE, CEO and trustee of Emirates Literature Foundation and co-founder of Magrudy’s, was honoured with the Gulf Business Lifetime Achievement Award for being at the forefront of a tireless campaign to inculcate a culture of reading and bolstering literacy across the region.

UAE-based multi-disciplined conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group won the Gulf Business Company of the Year accolade, while Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East, was conferred with the Gulf Business Leader of the Year award.

To honour small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their role in shaping the local economy, Gulf Business unveiled its inaugural Golden Frame Awards at the ceremony. Launched in partnership with UAE-based investment solutions provider Century Financial, the accolades honoured enterprises that championed innovation, growth and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the awards, Motivate Media Group’s Managing Partner, Ian Fairservice, said: “This is a very special milestone for Gulf Business which is been a leading voice for the region's business community for over 25 years and this year celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Gulf Business Awards.”

The winners of the Gulf Business Awards, are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee, Emirates Literature Foundation, and Co-founder – Magrudy’s

Companies:

Bank of the Year: Emirates NBD

Investment Company of the Year: Mubadala Investment Company

Online Trading Company of the Year: EFG Hermes One

Healthcare Company of the Year: PureHealth

Hospitality Company of the Year: Palazzo Hospitality

Real Estate and Construction:

● Developer of the Year: National Housing Company

● Contractor of the Year: Al Habtoor Group

● Innovative Project of the Year: Torino by ORO24

● Project of the Year: Samana Developers

● Proptech Company of the Year: Stella Stays

● Real Estate Agency of the Year: Driven Properties

Retail Company of the Year: Dubai Duty Free

Tourism Company of the Year: Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Transport and Logistics Company of the Year: DP World

Business Leaders:

Investment Leader of the Year: Harish Prithivi, COO - AIX Investment Group

Online Trading Leader of the Year: Mark Chahwan, CEO - Sarwa

Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director – Prime Healthcare Group

Hospitality Leader of the Year: Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO – Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

Real Estate and Construction Leader of the Year: Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO – Thakher Development Company

Retail Leader of the Year: Faraz Khalid, CEO – noon.com

Tourism Leader of the Year: Issam Kazim, CEO – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Transport and Logistics Leader of the Year: Othman Aljeda, CEO – Aramex

Business Excellence:

Gulf Business Company of the Year: Ghassan Aboud Group

Gulf Business Leader of the Year: Yogesh Mehta, CEO – Petrochem Middle East

Business Disruptor of the Year: Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman – ORO24 Developments

Female Leader of the Year: Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO – First Abu Dhabi Bank

Marketer of the Year: Faisal Zaidi, Co-founder and CMO – Crypto Oasis

SME of the Year - Falcon Global Capital

Sustainability Company of the Year - Fakhruddin Properties

Golden Frame Awards:

Disruptive SME of the Year - City Tower Properties

Emerging Female Leader of the Year - Basma Ashry, General Manager – Business Incorporation Zone

Innovative SME of the Year - Panworld Education

SME Accelerator of the Year – 4lRme

SME Leader of the Year - Dr Nabil Alyousuf, CEO – International Advisory Group