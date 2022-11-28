Menstrual Cup Market Size to Cross USD 636.16 Mn in 2027

Medical grade silicone based segment is expected to drive the growth of the global menstrual cup market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the females during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various materials such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

The most notable Menstrual Cup market participants are Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution among others occupying a considerable share of the market owing to their offerings to the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001400/

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. As per the Bloody Good Period (2019), approximately £4,800 are spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. The number of Google searches for menstrual cups and reusable menstrual products has increased in recent years.

The Google Trends search engine gives a number out of 100 to represent the number of searches. In 2013, the "menstrual cup" had a popularity score of 21, and increased to 83 in 2018 and reached 100 in September 2019. Owing to their benefits and popularity, many of the drug stores, local big-chain stores, health food stores, pharmacies, and online stores are offering. For instance, Walmart and Target are the most popular chain stores, and drug stores such as Walgreens and CVS offer menstrual cups in the US. Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation.

The global menstrual cup market, based on product type has been segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held a largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as they are safe, cost-effective and eco-friendly means of managing menstrual cycles.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100001400/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10357

Market leaders are involved in product approvals and launches, which have promoted its growth. Well-known small local companies are present in the market to provide products to its customer base. Larger firms are embracing the strategy of acquiring small/ medium firms to intensify and expand its product portfolio and footprint in different geographies. Additionally, companies are also undergoing several organic growth strategies to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market.

Few of the essential vital developments from the industry are mentioned below:

In Apr-19, Diva International Inc. launched new menstrual cup size - Model 0, which targeted at the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by the company.

In Oct-18, Me Luna introduced its new product is more firm compared to the other products. The product has proved useful to women's strong pelvic floor muscles and who are physically active.

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing popularity of menstrual cups, infections due to sanitary pads and tampons. Although the market is expected to have restraining factors, which include disadvantages of menstrual cups products such as safety issues associated with the use of menstrual cups, menstruation-related toxic shock syndrome (TSS) among women, along with some advantages, the menstrual cups comprise of more disadvantages such as, removal can get messy, it could interfere with an IUD, the difficulty of insertion for some due to which some women are not able to adopt the menstrual cups.

Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001400/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

