Albania’s 110th Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, it is my honor to congratulate the people of Albania on your 110th Independence Day. The United States is also proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of U.S.-Albanian diplomatic relations and the broad, strong partnership that we have built together.

The United States has been honored to work alongside Albania at the United Nations Security Council as you continue to make powerful contributions on the global stage. Albania has demonstrated leadership and courage by supporting Ukraine and shining light on the actions of malign actors in Europe and around the world. Albania’s valued contributions as a NATO Ally help keep the Alliance strong, prepared, and resolute. The United States also thanks Albania for its partnership and support in relocating Afghans.

We congratulate Albania on achieving the start of EU accession negotiations in July and remain committed to supporting you along your transatlantic path. Together, we are working to combat corruption and organized crime, provide energy while advancing our shared climate agenda for Europe, and strengthen cyber defense.

As we embark on our next century of relations, we are proud to stand side-by-side with the Albanian people.