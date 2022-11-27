PRESS RELEASE: SAMOA ENERGY WEEK 2022

SAMOA, November 27 - The Samoa Energy Sector will be hosting the first ever Samoa Energy Week from the 28th of November to the 2nd of December, 2022, with the Theme: “Sustainable Energy Transition Enhanced”. The 5-day Event will be co-hosted by the Sector to bring in Energy specialists and champions from all over Samoa as well as the Region to exchange knowledge and ideas on successful Energy Transitioning.

The energy Sector is one of the fourteen key sectors of Samoa’s economy and it is a protuberant outcome under the priority area of Infrastructure. As one of the important Infrastructure sectors, the Energy Sector is required to ensure that the access to quality energy supply for all is improved, which will contribute to the overall growth of the economy.

To celebrate this year’s Energy Week, the Ministry of Finance together with other development partners and stakeholders put together a program with various Events and presentations being allocated to each day of the Energy Week.

The Program will start off with an Opening Ceremony on Day 1, 28th of November, from 8:30am to 2:00pm at the Samoa Conference Centre, where the public are invited. The program for the day includes presentations on the ‘Overview of the Samoa Energy Sector Plan 2017/2022’, and ‘Energy Sector Review’. There will also be a costume competition between Energy stakeholders which will showcase various clean energy sources.

The Sustainable Energy Investment Forum will be having discussions on Day 2, from 8:30am to 3:00pm at Taumeasina Island Resort, focusing on the Samoa Energy and Climate Landscape, the Sustainable Energy Investment Opportunities, Technical Assistance and Funding Opportunities.

Day 3 has been allocated to focus on Practising Energy Saving to Protect the Ozone Layer. This will be conducted at the Samoa Conference Centre, from 8:30am to 2:00pm. The program for the day includes a competition on saving energy through best RAC practises and presentations on energy efficiency equipment.

Day 4 is allocated for the Transport and Petroleum sub-sector from 8:30am to 2:00pm at the Samoa Conference Centre. Presentations on Transport and Energy will be presented on the day, as well as petroleum guidelines and procedures. Participants for the day will also be participating in an energy trivia.

And to wrap it up for the Week, the Sector will be having an inter-Ministry paddling competition at Mulinu’u Waterfront next to Sails Restaurant from 6:30am to 11:00am, on the last day. A celebration of the Sector’s 60th Independence on the last day, where the Sector will be launching its Milestones and presenting Energy Sector Awards for the year.

November 28, 2022