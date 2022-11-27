MEDIA RELEASE: Faleata #1 hosted their Ulua’i Seleselega (First Harvest)

SAMOA, November 27 - On Saturday 26 November 2022, Faleata #1 district gathered at Vaimoso to showcase the variety of harvests from their agricultural and fisheries production, as well as handicrafts.

The event was graced by the presence of some of the Pacific Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry who are here to participate in the upcoming Pacific SIDS Solutions Forum that will be held in Apia from the 28 – 30 November 2022.

Rev Amosa Reupena of the Vaimoso EFKS church led the devotional service. The village mayor, Faleafa Matai’a and Faleata #1 District Member of Parliament, Manuleleua Paletasala Tovale, officially welcomed the special guests, government officials and all who had attended to celebrate the Faleata #1 First Harvest.

In the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries keynote address, Hon. La’auli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi stressed the importance of these initiatives by the government, and encouraged the district to continue working their land as it contributes to ensuring food security at the village level, as well as providing enough produce for our import substitution and export efforts.

Members of the public and special guests had the opportunity to witness the different displays of agricultural and fisheries produce organized by the district. They also had the chance to taste some of the Samoan traditional foods, including fa’ausi and suafa’i.

The village orator Tomaagauaune Faaletonu thanked the Government of Samoa for their ongoing support through this First Harvest initiative and offered gifts as a token of their appreciation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in support of the First Harvest initiative offered agriculture tools, fruit tree seedlings as well as a monetary contribution for the district.

