Governor Abbott Directs Immediate Resources To Houston Water Issue

November 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston after it announced a boil water notice following the loss of local power to three water treatment plants.

"The State of Texas is immediately responding and deploying support to Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online," said Governor Abbott. "We have been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we're currently working to fulfill the city's request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results. I thank TDEM and TCEQ for swiftly responding to help address this issue. We urge those that the boil water notice affects to continue heeding the guidance of local officials and take adequate precautions when boiling and using water. Together, we will ensure our fellow Texans are supported while the city's water supply returns."

Following the Governor's direction, TDEM is working with local emergency management and fire officials to quickly address all local needs, and TCEQ stands ready to review the city of Houston's water sample results and offer any needed technical assistance.