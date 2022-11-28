Luis Gallardo Laureated with the Gusi Peace Prize 2022
For Founding and Spearheading the World Happiness Foundation who have committed to realizing a world where all people are free, conscious, and happy.
The world needs new lenses to understand growth and how humans and societies can thrive. Happytalism is that new lense to create peace and happiness all over the world.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luis Gallardo was laureated with the Gusi Peace Prize 2022 in Manila on November 22, 2022, for founding and spearheading the World Happiness Foundation, committed to realizing a world where all people are free, conscious, and happy.
— Luis Gallardo
The Gusi Peace Prize is referred to in Presidential Proclamation No. 1476 signed by President of the Philippines Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on 17 March 2008, declaring every fourth Wednesday of November as "Gusi Peace Prize International Friendship Day". Being one of the foremost peace awards of Asia, Gusi Peace Prize is often referred to as the "Nobel Peace Prize of the East".
Gusi Peace Prize Foundation receives more than 1000 proposals every year; however, the 13-member committee (with international jury members from Asia, Europe, Australia, and the USA) selects only 15 winners. As per the complex and rigorous criteria, all proposed nominations should be endorsed by their relevant organizations/ local ministries which can subsequently certify the worth and achievements of nominees. The final list of winners also requires approval from the Senate of the Philippines.
Luis Gallardo is the Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism, Brands & Rousers, and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace and President of the Chair on Contemplative Sciences and the University of Zaragoza.
Luis Gallardo is a social innovator and entrepreneur with the higher purpose of elevating the vibration of the planet by developing ideas, connecting thought leaders, activists, and communities, and increasing awareness of the science of happiness, holistic education, and smart innovation.
Over the years Luis has been an advisor to CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates, and political and institutional game changers on strategic personal positioning and brand building. That access to the brightest and most conscious individuals has inspired him to understand that the world needs new lenses to realize growth and how humans and societies can thrive.
Luis has worked too in the corporate world as a global executive and has been a protagonist in the transformation of industries such as professional services and the internet. Luis has been an international observer with the UN and OSCE in post-armed conflicts establishing democracy and the right to vote.
For Luis Happiness is a human right and a life choice, an enabler of human development and social innovation. That’s why he is committed to creating, with initiatives such as bē and the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest, spaces for academics, activists, social innovators, scientists, governmental leaders, institutions, and leaders, in general, to share and learn, to feel, understand and act towards a happier world and thriving societies.
