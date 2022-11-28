The Israeli plasic wars
Israeli Workers's Federation to BC Partners: Bring Keter's production back to IsraelTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Histadrut Leumit" (The general federation of workers in Israel) and the workers of Keter Home and Garden Product Ltd., have had enough with the company's management. A letter was send to BC partners investment fund - Keter's owner - by the Histadrut Leumit and the Workers’ Representative Body under the headline of "Notice Before Legal Action is Taken". Both demend an "Urgent intervention to stop the unilateral damage being caused by the activity of Keter Israel and the injury hundreds of its employees", wrote the Histadrut Leumit chairman, Yoav Simchi.
Three years of "changes dictated by global Keter’s management to the employees’ work conditions, making changes to the organizational structure, opening factories abroad and undertaking many other diverse processes" has peaked today in what might end up in a worker's struggle.
For years there has been an active collective labor relationship between the company and the Workers’ Representative Body. Collective labor agreements have been signed and over the years the Workers’ Representative Body has shown great responsibility in meeting the company’s needs while protecting the employees’ rights.
But, since Covid19, management lost its course and choose to ignore their worker needs. Among other problematic issues, the letter describes: "Ongoing intolerable state of affairs in which the company frequently issued new decrees curtailing the employees’ rights, including reducing their wages, cutting down on weekend shifts, closing down factories and instituting organizational changes and unilateral streamlining", wrote simcha in the letter to BC Partners.
The Histadrut leumit demends "that the scope of the company’s production in Israel be increased immediately. We are convinced that the company’s full production capacity should remain within Israel’s borders, where the best and most effective knowledge, skill and abilities are found, which all benefit the company and its needs on the global level."
Failing to respond to this letter, writes the Histadrut, will force them "To pursue every possible course of action to exhaust the rights of the workers".
