Submit Release
News Search

There were 270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,249 in the last 365 days.

Imee: Fish smugglers beating BFAR online

PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release
November 25, 2022

IMEE: FISH SMUGGLERS BEATING BFAR ONLINE

Senator Imee Marcos said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will have limited success in its campaign against fish smuggling if the agency overlooks online sellers.

The BFAR will start confiscating unauthorized fish imports on December 4 while a seasonal commercial fishing ban remains in force until February next year.

But Marcos noted that the Department of Agriculture's (DA's) attached agency has issued a warning only to wet markets and supermarkets.

"Smugglers selling online are one step ahead of the BFAR. In an increasingly digital world, wet markets and supermarkets are not the only venues for selling smuggled fish and seafood," Marcos said.

The senator explained that foreign commercial fishing boats take advantage of the Philippines' closed fishing season from November to February each year and sell their deep-sea catch to crooked local traders.

"Traders misdeclare their imports, supposedly for industrial use, then later divert them for retail sale in wet markets and lately through popular online shopping platforms," Marcos said.

Just this week, frozen salmon, pompano, and squid were discovered by BFAR at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, but the same seafood was also being sold online.

The DA has only authorized the limited importation of round scad, big-eye scad, mackerel, bonito, and moonfish during the closed fishing season.

"The sad thing is that the smuggled fish may have come from our own waters. This defeats the purpose of enforcing a seasonal fishing ban to allow species to breed and replenish our marine resources," Marcos said.

You just read:

Imee: Fish smugglers beating BFAR online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.