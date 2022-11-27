PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 25, 2022 Poe: Ensure adequate transportation for holiday travellers Sen. Grace Poe said the government should ensure the availability of adequate, reliable and safe transportation amid the expected rush of passengers travelling to various destinations this Christmas season. "For millions whose only option is to take the public transportation, public utility vehicles (PUVs) should be readily and safely accessible," Poe said. "The lack of PUVs could open the way for fly-by-night and other colorum vehicles that could jeopardize the safety of our riding public," she added. Poe issued the call as the nation commemorates the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors and Their Families on the third Sunday of November. Enacted into law as Republic Act No. 11468 in 2020, the measure encourages remembrance of the lives lost or injured in road accidents and promotes road safety. Poe is the author and principal sponsor of the law. With the holiday season ushering, the senator said many families are expected to travel to many places in the country. "Concerned agencies should work closely with transportation groups and private operators to see to it that there are sufficient number of PUVs to transport our people safely to their destinations," she said. Unauthorized for-hire vehicles usually charge passengers exorbitantly. Worst, they ply the roads without undergoing the proper safety checks exposing the public to road hazards and increased risk of accidents, Poe said. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there were 5,455 deaths recorded due to "transportation accidents" from January to July 2022. The road crash incidents ranked 12th among the top causes of deaths in the country during the period. Poe said she hopes the law would be fully implemented not only to remember the road crash victims, but also to draw attention to the crucial task of embarking on shared actions to prevent further road traffic deaths and injuries, and help families of the victims find justice. "The road tragedies leave a lesson that they should not be repeated, and remind us that the path to safe travels is a shared responsibility," Poe said.