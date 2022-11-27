DSWD, Robin Extend Help to Residents Affected by Paeng Floods in Baguio, Kalinga

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in coordination with Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, extended assistance Saturday to residents in Baguio and Kalinga who were affected by floods brought by Tropical Cyclone Paeng.

In Baguio City, DSWD staff and representatives from Padilla's Senate office gave P3,000 each to at least 389 beneficiaries. They also distributed bikes and other items to residents.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong accompanied Padilla's team led by the senator's brother Rommel at the event.

Meanwhile, in Kalinga, Padilla's team distributed P3,000 each to 500 beneficiaries, also in coordination with the DSWD, at the provincial astrodome at the provincial capitol in Bulanao, Tabuk City.

DSWD at Robin, Namahagi ng Tulong sa Nasalanta ni Paeng sa Baguio at Kalinga

Namahagi ng tulong ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), katuwang si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, sa mga nasalanta ng baha na dulot ng Bagyong Paeng sa Baguio City at sa Kalinga ngayong Sabado.

Sa Baguio City, nagbigay ang DSWD staff at mga kinatawan sa tanggapan ni Padilla ng P3,000 sa 389 na benepisyaryo. Nagbigay din sila ng bisikleta at ibang mga bagay na makatutulong sa mga residente.

Kasabay si Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong sa team ni Padilla, na kinabibilangan ng kapatid ng senador na si Rommel.

Sa Kalinga naman, nagbigay ang team ni Padilla ng P3,000 sa 500 benepisyaryo, katuwang din ng DSWD, sa provincial astrodome sa kapitolyo sa Bulanao, Tabuk City.