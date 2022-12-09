Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm To Ensure a Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma Receives a Top Compensation Result-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

We have endorsed, and we recommend The Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska or the lower 48-because they get top financial compensation results for their clients.” — Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center

ANCHORAGE , ALASKA , USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed, and we recommend The Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Alaska or the lower 48 because they have so much experience getting people like this the best possible compensation results. The Gori Law Firm also has decades worth of experience assisting Veterans of the army, air force, marines, and coast guard with respect to mesothelioma compensation-and they make no obligation house calls to their potential clients to make the compensation process easier to understand-as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"The Gori Law Firm is responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients, and they are literally one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms-with offices coast to coast. What makes The Gori Law Firm so unique is they thoroughly understand the mesothelioma compensation process and they work overtime to make certain their client with this rare cancer receives the best settlement results. For more information a Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alaska or the lower 48-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

In addition, The Gori Law Firm is offering to fill out the requited VA forms to hopefully qualify their clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with their goal being to get their client additional compensation. This service is free of charge-for clients of The Gori Law Firm. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. Before a person with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma anywhere in communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer and Nome. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, offshore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma