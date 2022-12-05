Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Urges a Veteran-Person Who Has Lung Cancer Anywhere-Who Had Pre-1982 Workplace Asbestos Exposure to Call The Gori Law Firm-Compensation May Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Veteran of the army, navy, air force, marine corps, coast guard or a person who had workplace exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 and who now has lung cancer to please call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation-that might exceed $100,000. Financial compensation for a person like this is based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

The Advocate says, "We are part of a national initiative focused on doing everything possible to ensure a person anywhere in the USA gets compensated if they had heavy-extreme exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982-and who now has lung cancer. As mentioned, the compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, to get compensated they must recall as much as possible about how they were exposed to asbestos. We always suggest the person try to make a list of how they were exposed to asbestos in the military-or on the job. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will discuss at 866-532-2106-it is this information that becomes the foundation for the compensation claim.

"The Gori Law Firm also offers a vital service for their clients-who served in the armed forces and who now have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma that is designed to help them qualify for VA Benefits. The staff at The Gori Law Firm will at no charge to their client fill out the required forms to possibly qualify them for VA benefits. This service might result in their client receiving additional compensation.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona.



Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association’s website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.