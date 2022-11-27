KiwiCo & Kiwi Crate Cyber Monday Deals 2022: KiwiCo Kiwi Crate Science Kits for Kids Savings Highlighted by Spending Lab
Save on KiwiCo & Kiwi Crate deals at the Cyber Monday sale, featuring KiwiCo Kiwi Crate science kit for kids & more offersBOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our summary of the top KiwiCo & Kiwi Crate STEM kit deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the best savings on KiwiCo Panda Crate, Koala Crate, Atlas Crate, Yummy Crate, Doodle Crate, Tinker Crate, Maker Crate, Eureka Crate & more. Access the latest deals using the links below.
Best Kiwi Crate Deals:
Get Kiwi Crate subscriptions for only $4.95 (first month) with code AWESOME (KiwiCo.com)
Best KiwiCo Store Deals:
Save up to 30% off on the KiwiCo Store & free shipping with code AWESOME (KiwiCo.com)
More STEM Toy Deals:
Save up to 46% on STEM toys from top brands like Discovery, National Geographic & Crayola (Walmart.com)
