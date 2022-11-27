Church of Scientology Weekly Food Drive With a Special Holiday Touch

Church of Scientology Los Angeles held its second annual Turkey Drive, providing 300 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families.

Church of Scientology Los Angeles held its second annual Turkey Drive, providing 300 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families.

The Turkey Giveway was held the Saturday before Thanksgiving and provided 300 turkeys to help families enjoy a classic Thanksgiving dinner.

The Turkey Giveway was held the Saturday before Thanksgiving and provided 300 turkeys to help families enjoy a classic Thanksgiving dinner.

There were Christmas cookies and other treats.

There were Christmas cookies and other treats.

There was plenty of hot cocoa

There was plenty of hot cocoa

And there was ice skating for the kids

And there was ice skating for the kids

Each week, in response to food insecurity of L.A. families, Scientology Volunteer Ministers hold a food drive. But last week’s had a special holiday flavor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three hundred boxes of Thanksgiving dinners with a turkey and all the fixings filled the tables under the bright yellow tents of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers last weekend when the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held its second annual Turkey Drive. As a reminder that the holiday season is upon us, there was ice skating for the kids, and complimentary cocoa and cookies throughout the day.

According to the California Association of Food Banks, before the pandemic, more than 15 percent of households with children suffered food insecurity and this nearly doubled in the early days of the pandemic. But the problem is still with us. A recent USC study found 24 percent of Los Angeles County households, some 800,000 in all, experienced food insecurity over the 12 months ending July 2022, up from 17 percent in 2021.

For the past 26 weeks, each Saturday, the Los Angeles Church of Scientology has held drive-thru food distributions from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (or until the food is gone). All are welcome to come for a box or bag of nutritious food at no cost. With food prices increasing 10.9 percent in the past year per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some food banks report even more need for food now than during the height of the pandemic.

Food drives at the Church of Scientology are held in partnership with local nonprofits including the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles Community Alliance, Ombudsman International, World Harvest Food Bank, and Lighthouse International.

Visitors drive or walk into the parking lot of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. and L. Ron Hubbard Way, and pick up their food boxes or have them loaded into their cars. Groceries include milk, vegetables, fruit and durable staples.

“We urge local families to avail themselves of this service,” says Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320 at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Public Affairs
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Church of Scientology Los Angeles
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Church of Scientology Weekly Food Drive With a Special Holiday Touch

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Los Angeles
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Weekly Food Drive With a Special Holiday Touch
City of Commerce Vice Mayor and Bridge Publications Make the Holiday Special for Seniors
Giant Christmas Tree Sets the Stage in Hollywood for a Magical Christmas Season
View All Stories From This Author