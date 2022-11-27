Submit Release
OLED TV Cyber Monday Deals (2022): LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio & More TV Sales Identified by Deal Stripe

Summary of all the top OLED TV deals for Cyber Monday, featuring offers on 77, 65, 55 & 48-inch smart & 4K TVs

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday researchers are sharing the top OLED TV deals for Cyber Monday 2022, featuring all the top discounts on OLED, QLED, LED TVs & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best OLED TV Deals:

Save up to 56% on a wide range of OLED TVs (48, 55, 65, 77 inches & more) (Walmart.com)
Save up to 50% on Sony OLED 4K HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Save up to 56% on LG OLED UHD smart TVs with HDR (Walmart.com)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save money this year with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on found online shoppers more than $470 million in savings in the last year. Deal Stripe is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

