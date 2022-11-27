Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,314 in the last 365 days.

Cyber Monday Luggage Set Deals (2022): Best Carry On & Check In Luggage Set & More Sales Published by Retail Egg

Luggage Set Black Friday 2022 Deals

Cyber Monday luggage set deals are underway, browse the latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday RIMOWA, Away Travel, Samsonite, CALPAK & more deals listed below

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deals experts are sharing the best luggage set deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the best offers on Monos, Beis Travel, American Tourister, Protege & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Luggage Set Deals:

Save up to $100 on top-rated Away carry-on, medium & large luggage sets (AwayTravel.com)
Save up to 63% on luggage sets from top brands like Protege, American Tourister & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to 48% on 2-piece & 3-piece Samsonite luggage sets (Samsonite.com)

Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail Egg recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when searching for deals this Cyber Monday. It’s completely free for everyone and instantly applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on checks for coupon codes across more than one hundred thousand retailer websites, helping online shoppers save money. Retail Egg is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Cyber Monday Luggage Set Deals (2022): Best Carry On & Check In Luggage Set & More Sales Published by Retail Egg

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.