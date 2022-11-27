Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,314 in the last 365 days.

Cyber Monday Water Filter & Dispenser Deals (2022): Berkey, Brita & Waterdrop Savings Tracked by Deal Tomato

Water Filter & Dispenser Black Friday 2022 Deals

Cyber Monday water filter & dispenser deals have landed, check out the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Brita, Berkey & Waterdrop sales listed below

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our review of all the best water dispenser & filter deals for Cyber Monday, featuring all the top sales on AquaTru, Berkey, Brita, Waterdrop, Primo & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Water Filter Deals:

Save up to $71 on Berkey water filter systems, replacement filters, parts & accessories (BerkeyFilters.com)
Save up to 20% on Brita water filters (pitcher & faucet filtration), replacement filters & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to 30% on Waterdrop water filter systems, undersink filters & bundles (WaterdropFilter.com)

Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save money this holiday season by using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension checks for coupon codes across more than a hundred thousand online retailers, helping online shoppers save money. Deal Tomato is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Cyber Monday Water Filter & Dispenser Deals (2022): Berkey, Brita & Waterdrop Savings Tracked by Deal Tomato

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.