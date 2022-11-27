Submit Release
Cyber Monday Wine Fridge & Cooler Deals 2022: Built-In & Freestanding Models & More Sales Tracked by Consumer Articles

Wine Fridge & Cooler Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on wine fridge & cooler deals at the Cyber Monday 2022 sale, including wine cooler & wine cellar discounts

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 researchers are comparing the latest wine fridge & cooler deals for Cyber Monday, featuring the top savings on NewAir, LG & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Wine Fridge & Wine Cooler Deals:

Save up to 48% on wine fridges & wine coolers (Wayfair.com)
Save up to 52% on wine fridges, wine cellars & coolers (built-in, freestanding & more) (Walmart.com)
Save up to 31% on wine fridges including undercounter wine centers, dual zone wine coolers & more (Abt.com)

