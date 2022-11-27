Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,268 in the last 365 days.

Cyber Monday PlayStation 5 Deals 2022: PS5 Disc Version, PS5 Digital Edition & More Sales Highlighted by Retail Egg

PS5 Black Friday 2022 Deals

The top PS5 deals for Cyber Monday 2022, including all the best PS5 consoles, games, controllers, accessories & bundles deals

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our round-up of the top PlayStation 5 deals for Cyber Monday, featuring the best offers on PS5 Digital Edition & PS5 disc version at Walmart and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Sony PS5 Deals:

Save up to 30% on Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Version & Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)
Save up to $180 on best-selling PlayStation 5 bundles (Walmart.com)

Best Sony PS5 Games Deals:

Save up to 50% on Madden NFL games & bundles for PlayStation 5 (Walmart.com)

Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Egg when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Retail Egg

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Cyber Monday PlayStation 5 Deals 2022: PS5 Disc Version, PS5 Digital Edition & More Sales Highlighted by Retail Egg

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.