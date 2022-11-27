Submit Release
News Search

There were 256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,249 in the last 365 days.

Sony WH-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 & WF-1000XM4 Headphones & Earbuds Cyber Monday Deals (2022) Found by The Consumer Post

Sony Headphones & Earbuds Black Friday 2022 Deals

Deals researchers have listed the best Sony earbuds & headphones deals for Cyber Monday 2022, featuring discounts on Sony noise-canceling headphones & earbuds

BOSTON, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 researchers are rating all the best Sony WH-1000XM4 & WF-1000XM4 headphones & earbuds deals for Cyber Monday, featuring sales on Sony WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM3 and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Sony Headphones Deals:

Save up to 54% on a wide range of Sony headphones (Walmart.com)
Save up to $40 on Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (Walmart.com)
Save up to $84 on the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 (Walmart.com)

The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Consumer Post recommends using Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when shopping online this Cyber Monday. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension found online shoppers over $470 million in savings in the last year. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: The Consumer Post

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Sony WH-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 & WF-1000XM4 Headphones & Earbuds Cyber Monday Deals (2022) Found by The Consumer Post

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.