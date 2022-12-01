Another Successful M&A Transaction Completed
Berg Consulting Group Completes 75th Successful DealWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leader in M&A in the Background Screening industry is proud to announce the sale of Info Cubic, a Colorado-based Accredited background screening company (CRA) to Orange Tree, a Minnesota based Accredited. Both Info Cubic and the buyer, Orange Tree, are extremely pleased with the transaction.
Justin Den, CEO of Info Cubic said the following: “Evan Zatt and Berg Consulting were true professionals throughout the process and played a key role in helping to get the deal closed in a timely and efficient manner.”
Renee Ernste, CEO of Orange Tree said, “Once again, Evan Zatt and Berg Consulting Group were key to bringing Orange Tree this great opportunity and working in whatever fashion was needed, with both parties, to keep the process moving forward smoothly to bring the deal to fruition.”
As the #1 intermediary in the Screening Industry in both the number of deals and total value, this marks Berg Consulting Group’s 75th successful M&A transaction.
If you are interested in learning more about either selling or buying a business in our industry, please reach out to the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718 and he can answer any and all of your M&A questions.
Evan Zatt
Berg Consulting Group, Inc
+1 303-875-1718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn