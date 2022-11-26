New affordable homes open in Coquitlam

CANADA, November 26 - Families, seniors and people with low to moderate incomes are moving into 75 new affordable rental homes with the opening of Mountain View Suites in Coquitlam.

“We know people in Coquitlam need more options for quality, affordable housing options like Mountain View Suites,” said Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville. “Partnerships are key to success on these projects, so our government is proud to be working with the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada and the City of Coquitlam to help deliver the affordable homes that people need here, and throughout the province.”

Located at 1110 King Albert Ave., the five-storey apartment building includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as an adjoining chapel with community space. Monthly rents range from $375 to $2,341, depending on unit size and household income. The building will be owned and operated by the British Columbia Community Renewal Society of the United Church of Canada.

“Having property throughout B.C. puts the United Church in a position to leverage our assets for the benefit of localities where we serve, not just for our congregations but for the wider communities,” said Deborah Richards, president, Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada. “This partnership with BC Housing through the Community Housing Fund enables us to provide working families, seniors and individuals with the affordable, quality housing they need.”

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $7.5 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project and will provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $560,000. The Como Lake United Church congregation, in partnership with the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada, provided the land for the project, valued at $5.3 million. The land equity was used by the United Church to pay for the new chapel. The City of Coquitlam provided $660,000 for the project.

“This development provides much-needed affordable rental housing right in the heart of Coquitlam’s Austin Heights neighbourhood,” said Richard Stewart, mayor, Coquitlam. “We are proud to have contributed over $660,000 to this project through the city’s Affordable Housing Reserve Fund, the cornerstone of Coquitlam’s Housing Affordability Strategy.”

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway, including nearly 400 homes in Coquitlam.

The Community Housing Fund is a 10-year, $1.9-billion investment to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate or low incomes.

More than 9,000 of these homes are open, under construction or in development.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/