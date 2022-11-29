Jennifer Rol is proud to present her signature collection of herbal tea and CBD products - “With Love from Montana”
The “With Love from Montana” collection is created for people who love 100% natural products and practice a healthy lifestyle.MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Rol, the owner, and creator of the “Big Mountain Botanica” brand is releasing a new “With Love from Montana” signature collection of natural herbal tea blends and CBD products for lips and skin care, as well as stress and pain relief. Each piece of the product has been inspired by nature and will be handcrafted by the talented hands of professional herbalists. “With Love from Montana” will be released on December 1st, 2022.
In creating her signature collection Jennifer Rol involved dedicated, knowledgeable, and creative professionals – gurus of herbal science. Inspired by the people of Montana’s culture and lifestyle, she decided to share it with the entire world. Each product is 100% natural and doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals or preservatives.
“Big Mountain Botanica” is a well know brand in Missoula, Montana, that helps people to discover a down to earth way for skin care, pain management, stress relief, and a caffeine-free lifestyle. Each product is unique and exclusively handmade by professionals.
Thus, for the first time, Jennifer Rol from “Big Mountain Botanica” releases her signature collection of natural herbal tea blends, CBD skin care, pain and stress relief products. The new “With Love from Montana” signature collection is scheduled to go live on December 1, 2022.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the official website bigmountainbotanica.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season. The collection consists of 12 pieces: 4 natural herbal tea blends, 1 CBD face and body lotion, 1 CBD joint sore and muscle pain relief balm, 1 CBD lip balm, 4 CBD oil rollers for stress, headache, joint sore and muscle pain relive, and 1 CBD bath salt bland.
Each product of the “With Love from Montana” is a result of the interplay between Nature and Science. Each formula and blend is handmade and unique. All components are 100% natural.
“With Love from Montana” ranges in price from $6 to $42.
Jennifer Rol is excited to welcome her fans to her new 100% natural handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.
