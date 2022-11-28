Toss Your Greens is On a Mission to Promote Healthy Eating and Living

The Sparks-based fast casual restaurant is quickly becoming renowned as the “healthiest place on Earth” for its high-quality soups, salads, and wraps

SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toss Your Greens - the Sparks, Nevada based fast casual restaurant that is quickly becoming renowned for its high-quality soups, salads, and wraps - is on a mission to become the “healthiest place on Earth” by promoting healthy eating and living.

Founded by a team dedicated to promoting healthy eating and living, Toss Your Greens offers consumers curated menu items that provide delicious culinary choices for all cuisines and palettes. From the Buffalo Chicken Wrap to The Farm salad, each menu item is locally sourced and designed to be sustainable, affordable, and healthy.

“We opened Toss Your Greens because we wanted to offer the community delicious food that was truly good for them, all in a fast casual setting,” said Daneal Akalu, one of the restaurant’s Co-Owners. “All of us know how hard it can be to eat well, but with Toss Your Greens, it's now easier than ever to do exactly that.”

Ancil Christopher, Co-Owner of Toss Your Greens, added “While our Sparks location is our first, thanks to the tremendous local response since we opened, we have big plans for Toss Your Greens. We already have significant expansion plans in the works, so be on the lookout for a new Toss Your Greens location in your community soon!”

To learn more about Toss Your Greens, click here or visit www.tossyourgreens.com.