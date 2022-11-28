Black Friday: Premium VIN Commence Sales
Premium VIN announces the commencement of its Black Friday campaign for 2022, for all major products, vehicle history reports, and window stickers includedMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people understand the ups and downs involved in the purchase of a used vehicle and they know how important the vehicle history report is, some consider it to be the holy grail of the used car industry.
Premium VIN provides detailed and premium vehicle history information at an affordable price! This Black Friday they took a step further by allowing users to save up to 60%.
The vehicle history report is a piece of document which provides in-depth insight into the history of any used vehicle. Premium VIN’s vehicle history reports are premium, with exceptional details, which include but are not limited to:
Theft records
Insurance history
Maintenance records
Open manufacturers/NHTSA recalls
Auction records
Auction Photos
Technical Specification information
Odometer verification
Hail damage check
Fire damage check
Detailed Vehicle Verification
Crash test records
Flood damage check
Number of previous users
Some historic information about a used vehicle may not be obvious, the vehicle history report is a tool that provides access to this information.
Smart and law-abiding dealerships utilize the window sticker/Monroney sticker to enhance their brand visibility. One can avoid buying or selling a vehicle with a dirty past, by leveraging the Premium VIN’s vehicle history tool.
Dealerships can sell faster with the window sticker, as buyers can easily learn more about:
Pricing information
Technical specifications
Fuel economy
Emission
Safety ratings etc.
Fahad Iqbal
Empire Pixel
+1 514-827-8068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn