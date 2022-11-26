Royalton Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B2005128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:11/11/2022 1605
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM 21.6 Royalton
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Briggs Phillips
AGE:52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: Brittany Gonzalez
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a road rage incident on I89 North near Exit 3 in Royalton. Subsequent investigation showed one of the operators, Briggs Phillips of Charlotte, VT, operated a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Phillips was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on January 3, 2023 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT:
