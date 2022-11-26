Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,092 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2005128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Todd Conway                        

STATION:   Royalton                  

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:11/11/2022 1605

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM 21.6 Royalton

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Briggs Phillips                                             

AGE:52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VICTIM: Brittany Gonzalez

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a road rage incident on I89 North near Exit 3 in Royalton.  Subsequent investigation showed one of the operators, Briggs Phillips of Charlotte, VT, operated a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.  Phillips was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on January 3, 2023 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/03/2023 at 0800 hours         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.