Royalton Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

CASE#:22B2005128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:11/11/2022 1605

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM 21.6 Royalton

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Briggs Phillips

AGE:52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VICTIM: Brittany Gonzalez

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a road rage incident on I89 North near Exit 3 in Royalton. Subsequent investigation showed one of the operators, Briggs Phillips of Charlotte, VT, operated a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Phillips was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on January 3, 2023 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.