Detailed Vehicle History Announces the Commencement of Black Friday Sales
Detailed Vehicle History(DVH) announces the commencement of Black Friday sales for Detailed Vehicle History’s window stickers and vehicle history reports.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detailed Vehicle History is a renowned provider of vehicle history reports, a must-have document for all used car buyers and dealerships worldwide, buyers and sellers of used cars can now save 60% for every purchase they make with Detailed Vehicle History during this Black Friday.
A vehicle history report is usually utilized by buyers who want to know more about the history of their prospective vehicle, such buyers may now satisfy their curiosity through a VIN check conducted at the lowest possible rates.
As sales of automobiles continue to shift more and more to the online world, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of one’s prospective vehicle may be picked up via a classified or an online auction and looked up using the Detailed Vehicle History tool.
Detailed Vehicle History’s vehicle history report provides undiluted and firsthand information about the following with respect to any used vehicle.
Theft records
Insurance history
Odometer verification
Hail damage check
Fire damage check
Detailed Vehicle Verification
Crash test records
Flood damage check
Number of previous users
Maintenance records
Open manufacturers/NHTSA recalls
Auction records
Auction Photos
Technical Specification information
Auction Lemon/Manufacturer Buyback record information
Abandoned title record information
Grey market title record information
Loan/Lien record(s) information
Repossessed record information
Corrected title record information
Duplicate title record information
The mobile application (free VIN decoder & vehicle history) has enhanced capabilities such as offline VIN decoding, OCR powered scanners for license plates and VIN is now available for download on the google play store and App store.
After decoding a VIN using the mobile application, access will be granted to all the basic descriptions and information about the vehicle.
Additionally, buyers that want to get the vehicle history report can now do so with the Black Friday promo-code: BF60 and access a 60% discount on all major products.
With this free "VIN decoder & Vehicle History app you can run the following:
VIN Checks,
Auction Checks,
Title Check,
Lien Check,
License Plate Lookup,
Decode VIN online and offline,
Decode motorcycle VIN, ATV VIN
Dealerships can also use the custom window sticker feature to market their wares, and enhance brand visibility.
