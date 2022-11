Detailed Vehicle History Announces the Commencement of Black Friday Sales

Detailed Vehicle History Black Friday Offer VIN Decoder app Detailed Vehicle History's Window Sticker

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detailed Vehicle History is a renowned provider of vehicle history reports, a must-have document for all used car buyers and dealerships worldwide, buyers and sellers of used cars can now save 60% for every purchase they make with Detailed Vehicle History during this Black Friday.A vehicle history report is usually utilized by buyers who want to know more about the history of their prospective vehicle, such buyers may now satisfy their curiosity through a VIN check conducted at the lowest possible rates.As sales of automobiles continue to shift more and more to the online world, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of one’s prospective vehicle may be picked up via a classified or an online auction and looked up using the Detailed Vehicle History tool.Detailed Vehicle History’s vehicle history report provides undiluted and firsthand information about the following with respect to any used vehicle.Theft recordsInsurance historyOdometer verificationHail damage checkFire damage checkDetailed Vehicle VerificationCrash test recordsFlood damage checkNumber of previous usersMaintenance recordsOpen manufacturers/NHTSA recallsAuction recordsAuction PhotosTechnical Specification informationAuction Lemon/Manufacturer Buyback record informationAbandoned title record informationGrey market title record informationLoan/Lien record(s) informationRepossessed record informationCorrected title record informationDuplicate title record informationThe mobile application (free VIN decoder & vehicle history) has enhanced capabilities such as offline VIN decoding, OCR powered scanners for license plates and VIN is now available for download on the google play store and App store.After decoding a VIN using the mobile application, access will be granted to all the basic descriptions and information about the vehicle.Additionally, buyers that want to get the vehicle history report can now do so with the Black Friday promo-code: BF60 and access a 60% discount on all major products.With this free "VIN decoder & Vehicle History app you can run the following:VIN Checks,Auction Checks,Title Check,Lien Check,License Plate Lookup,Decode VIN online and offline,Decode motorcycle VIN, ATV VINDealerships can also use the custom window sticker feature to market their wares, and enhance brand visibility.