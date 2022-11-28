NOTA mole tracker made her 100,000 mole scan
NOTA measures the bioimpedance of cells and transmits the data to the server. A person sees the result on his phone and makes a decision - to observe further or to consult a doctor.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 1, 2020, Artes Electronics launched sales of a personal mole tracker - NOTA, which, with the help of an bioimpedance (approved by the FDA), helps detect skin cancer at an early stage. The launch was timed to coincide with World Melanoma Awareness Month, the most aggressive and dangerous skin cancer. A two year and a half later, the device made its 100,000 scan of the mole. It is worth noting that a user from California purchased the device this summer. This was a significant event for the company, as the mission of self-examination of moles and early detection of skin cancer justified itself.
— Karina Kibo, co-founder
According to WHO, about 10 thousand people die annually from diagnosed stage 3 and 4 of melanoma. It is assumed that with the help of use of the device, it will be possible to reduce the total number of deaths, thanks to the early detection of oncological pathologies.
"When examining the moles according to the ABCDE rule (where each letter means a change, for example, A - asymmetry, B - border, etc.) you can make a lot of mistakes and miss the moment of malignancy of the mole, - said Karina Kibo, co-founder. - Using NOTA to diagnose cancer is similar to using an electronic thermometer. The whole point is that a person can, literally, sitting on the couch, check their moles at any time and compare the results of past examinations with each other".
Behind the creation of NOTA there is the long-term work of Artes Electronics to develop high-precision medical devices to order. For three years in a row, a team of engineers, doctors, and designers has been working on creating a series of their own devices for early diagnosis of various types of cancer. And the first device that will go on open sale will be the mole tracker.
The development is based on the impedance technology, which measures the resistance of skin cells under the action of an electric impulse. Bioimpedance is often used in smart scales that determine body composition by calculating the mass of muscle, fat and bone tissue.
The developers went further, and by improving the technology, directed its potential to the diagnosis of skin cancer.
"NOTA measures the resistance (bioimpedance) of cells under the action of an electrical pulse and transmits the data to the server, where it is processed using AI. A person sees the result of measuring a mole on their phone and makes a decision - to observe further or go to the doctor, - explained Vasiliy Zotov, CEO. — We are very happy to have the opportunity to present a device that will benefit people all over the world. Our work is changing the world".
During this time, "blind" studies were conducted, when the device measured the bioimpedance of the mole, and then the result was compared with the data of a histological examination. A total of 2,859 nevi were measured, including 573 different types of skin cancer. The accuracy of bioimpedance measurement in determining cancer was 91%, and the vast majority of these were melanomas at stages 0 and 1, when treatment is limited to surgical removal of a malignant mole. In 2018, the FDA approved bioimpedance as a non-invasive method for the diagnosis of skin cancer/melanoma.
It is worth adding that for an hour of active work, without recharging, NOTA is able to measure about 200 moles and one device can be used by the whole family. NOTA's measurements are safe, so it can monitor moles in children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
Until the end of January 2023, Artes Electronics is making a big discount on the device (199 instead of 320 dollars), so anyone can afford to buy NOTA for the diagnosis of nevi. The reason is that moles can most often degenerate into malignant formations due to regular exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation on the skin. And it is very important not to miss this moment. Payment is possible by card or paypal. NOTA is delivered to all countries of the world.
