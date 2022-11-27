Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip Deals 2022 Found by The Consumer Post
The top Galaxy Z Flip & Z Fold deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring all the latest AT&T, Xfinity & Walmart Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip offersBOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring deals on Galaxy Z Fold4 & Fold3, Z Flip4 & Flip3 5G and more, as well as unlocked models. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip Deals:
Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Fold4 5G smartphones & accessories (ATT.com)
Save up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Fold3 5G (Xfinity.com)
Save up to 37% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 & Z Flip3 (Walmart.com)
The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Consumer Post recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when shopping online this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension checks for coupons across over one hundred thousand online retailers, helping shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Source: The Consumer Post
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here