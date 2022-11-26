Submit Release
Best Rower Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Best Rowing Machine Sales Monitored by The Consumer Post

Our comparison of the top rower deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring offers on Hydrow, NordicTrack, ProForm, Ergatta & Concept2 rowers

BOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Mondayrower deals for 2022 have landed. Compare the top deals on water rowers, air rowers, hydraulic rowing machines and more. Explore the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Rowing Machine Deals:

Black Friday: Get $500 off the Hydrow and a FREE On the Mat Kit! A $680 value + FREE Delivery (Hydrow.com) Valid 11/9-11/28
Save up to $919 on LIT Method Strength Machine, accessories & bundles (LITMethod.com)
Get $150 off the Hydrow Wave + FREE On the Mat Kit + Machine Mat (Hydrow.com) Valid 11/9-11/28. All colors included

