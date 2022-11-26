(Video) Iran uprising continues as UN holds special session on human rights violations

Iran’s uprising is marking its 71st day on Friday following a day of continuous protests in many cities despite a heavy crackdown by authorities who have dispatched a large number of forces into the streets, mainly in restive cities like Mahabad and Zahedan. Professors and students at Kurdistan University were boycotting their classes today and condemning the regime’s lethal crackdown against Kurdish cities. Also, workers of the South Aluminum Corporation in the city of Lamerd in south-central Iran went on strike. The United Nations Human Rights Council held its first-ever special session on Thursday focusing on the mullahs’ regime and atrocities against the Iranian people during the recent protests. The Council has voted 25-6 to condemn human rights violations in Iran. in a cross-party initiative, British Committee for Iran Freedom Reiterates Its Support of Iran’s Resistance and Uprising joined a conference on Iran’s ongoing nationwide uprising and supported the Iranian people and their organized Resistance movement. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi said, to a group of Canadian parliamentarians on Tuesday. "Iran is going through a critical moment in its history. People especially women are highlighted in their slogans That they want to overthrow the entire regime,”

Iran's nationwide uprising is marking its 70th day on Thursday following a day of continuous protests in many cities despite heavy crackdown measures by authorities who have dispatched a large number of forces into the streets, especially in restive cities like Mahabad AND Zahedan.Protests in Iran have to this day, expanded to at least 252 cities. Over 660 people have been killed, and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime's forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 516 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.In the past week, the mullahs’ regime has been launching lethal crackdown measures against the Iranian people, specifically focusing on Kurdish cities and resorting to severe internet disruptions to cloak its crimes against humanity.The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the regime’s other security forces have been committing horrific crimes opening fire and using heavy, high-caliber machine guns against defenseless people in the cities of Javanrud and Piranshahr, leaving dozens killed and injured.On Thursday, protests began with strikes in dozens of cities, including Kermanshah, Qorveh, Mashhad, Urmia, Mahabad, Piranshahr, Kamyaran, Javanrud, Saqqez, Naqadeh, Divandarreh, Bukan, Sanandaj, Baneh, Sarpol-e Zahab, Oshnavieh, Sardasht, Dehgolan, and Salas-e Babajani.In Tehran, the families of arrested protesters rallied in front of Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison and demanded authorities clarify the whereabouts and conditions of their loved ones.Nightly protest rallies were held in several cities, including Tehran, Kermanshah, Ilam, Urmia, Karaj, Isfahan, Hamedan, and Sanandaj. In many cities, citizens chanted slogans in support of the people of Iran’s Kurdish cities, who have suffered deeply at the hands of the regime’s security forces in recent days.Despite a brutal crackdown in Javanrud, Mahabad, and several other Kurdish cities, the people of the region are resisting, and the rest of the country has risen in their support.The United Nations Human Rights Council held its first-ever special session on Thursday focusing on the mullahs’ regime and atrocities committed by its forces against the Iranian people during the recent protests.The Council has voted 25-6 to condemn human rights violations by the mullahs’ regime in Iran and launch a first-ever investigative mission into the crimes committed by this regime and its forces against the Iranian people.The international community should back this initiative regarding the regime’s crimes, send a delegation to visit Iran’s prisons and meet with political prisoners without the presence of regime officials and authorities, and thus take action to hold responsible the regime’s senior officials and all those involved in these crimes.At the same time, in a cross-party initiative, British Committee for Iran Freedom Reiterates Its Support of Iran’s Resistance and Uprising joined a conference on Iran’s ongoing nationwide uprising and supported the Iranian people and their organized Resistance movement in their quest for liberty and democracy.The event featured speeches from Mrs. Marayam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , and prominent British lawmakers and distinguished politicians who expressed their support of the Iranian people’s democratic revolution while renouncing any form of dictatorship in the future of Iran.On Wednesday morning noble merchants and store owners in numerous cities continued their general strike to condemn the regime’s horrific atrocities against defenseless people in the past few days and to voice their solidarity with their compatriots across Iran’s Kurdish cities.These strikes were reported in the cities of Javanrud, Piranshahr, Bukan, Kamyaran, Urmia, Saqqez, Oshnavieh, Salas-e Babajani, and Ahvaz, among others.Professors and students at Kurdistan University were boycotting their classes today and condemning the regime’s lethal crackdown against Kurdish cities. In other such protests, workers of the South Aluminum Corporation in the city of Lamerd in south-central Iran also went on strike.In Qazvin, workers of the Bahman Diesel Company went on strike on Wednesday. Students at Amir Kabir University in Tehran boycotted their classes and protested the arrest of a large number of their classmates by the authorities.Also in the country’s capital, students at the Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture are continuing the nationwide protests. Students of Tehran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University were also seen holding an anti-regime gathering and chanting “Poverty! Corruption! Injustice! Down with this tyranny!”In Tehran on Wednesday people at the city’s famous Great Bazaar were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” In another area of the famous bazaar, others were seen chanting “Kurdistan is the pride of Iran!” in solidarity with their compatriots in Iran’s Kurdish areas.Protesters in the capital’s Moshiriyen district took to the streets again on Wednesday night and began chanting slogans in support of the country’s Kurdish cities: “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” and “Death to the dictator!” Authorities dispatched security units to the area and were seeking to abduct a number of the locals.Locals in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran rallied in support of the country’s Kurdish cities and began chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to IRGC!”In Mashhad, people attending the funeral of Javad Asadzadeh, a local killed under torture recently by the regime’s security forces after being arrested for writing anti-regime slogans in graffiti, began chanting anti-regime slogans. Security forces responded by opening fire on their crowd.Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi has recently held two conferences with the Canadian and Belgian parliaments focusing on the Iranian people’s ongoing uprising for a democratic republic.“Today, Iran is going through a critical moment in its history. The Iranian people’s desire, especially women, is highlighted in their slogans. They want to overthrow the entire regime,” she said to a group of Canadian parliamentarians on Tuesday.The NCRI President-elect also joined Belgian lawmakers in a conference titled “Iran’s Uprising for the Democratic Republic” at the Federal Parliament of Belgium presided over by Els Van Hoof, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.“We are in the third month of uprisings. The regime has failed to stop protests despite brutal repression. Iranians, from all walks of life and ethnicities, men and women, have joined and united. Women, those suppressed systematically by the regime, are the vanguards of protests,” Mrs. Rajavi explained.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

