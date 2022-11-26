Submit Release
LEGO Star Wars Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Millennium Falcon, Skywalker & More Savings Rated by Retail Egg

LEGO Star Wars Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on LEGO Star Wars deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale, together with Starship, Imperial, Mandalorian, Darth Vader & more discounts

BOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 sales researchers at Retail Egg are rounding-up the best LEGO Star Wars deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, featuring all the top savings on LEGO Millennium Falcon, Darth Vader, Skywalker, Starship, X-Wing Fighter and more LEGO Star Wars toys, figures, collectibles and build kits. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best LEGO Star Wars Deals:

Save up to 37% on LEGO Star Wars toys (Walmart.com)
Save up to 22% on LEGO Millennium Falcon building kits, playsets & models (Walmart.com)
Save up to 52% on LEGO Skywalker Saga video games (Nintendo Switch, Xbox & more) (Walmart.com)

