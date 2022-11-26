Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4009282                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury                           

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2022, at approximately 2154 hours

STREET: Latham Rd

TOWN: Thetford

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alford Manning

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, Vermont

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC70

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extreme/Totaled 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/25/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks responded to a call of a single vehicle crash with possible entrapments on Latham Rd in Thetford VT.  Upon arrival, Troopers observed the crashed vehicle off of the road and on top of a downed tree. Alford Manning Sr (35) was identified as the entrapped operator, and he sustained severe injuries. The Juvenile passenger (16) left the scene of the crash to call for help and sustained minor injuries. The both people involved in this crash were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated for their injuries and the vehicle was towed by Sabil and Sons.

 

 

