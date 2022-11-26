St Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4009282
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2022, at approximately 2154 hours
STREET: Latham Rd
TOWN: Thetford
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alford Manning
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, Vermont
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC70
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extreme/Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/25/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks responded to a call of a single vehicle crash with possible entrapments on Latham Rd in Thetford VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed the crashed vehicle off of the road and on top of a downed tree. Alford Manning Sr (35) was identified as the entrapped operator, and he sustained severe injuries. The Juvenile passenger (16) left the scene of the crash to call for help and sustained minor injuries. The both people involved in this crash were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated for their injuries and the vehicle was towed by Sabil and Sons.