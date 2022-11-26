Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,162 in the last 365 days.

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Rated by Spending Lab

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday 2022 Deals

Check out the best Roomba i3 & i3+ deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring savings on EVO robot vacuums

BOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday Roomba i3+ & i3 deals for 2022 have arrived. Find the best savings on robovacs, vacuums & parts. Check out the full range of deals by clicking the links below.

Best Roomba i3 Deals:

Save up to 36% Roomba i3 Series robot vacuums, parts and accessories (Walmart.com)
Save up to 36% iRobot Roomba i3 & i3+ EVO robot vacuums (iRobot.com)

More Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals:

Save up to 46% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuums (Walmart.com)

Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this year by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser extension also enables shoppers to earn exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Capital One Shopping compensates Spending Lab when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate, Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Spending Lab

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Rated by Spending Lab

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.