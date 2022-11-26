Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,162 in the last 365 days.

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wet Dry Vac Deals (2022) Revealed by Deal Tomato

Wet Dry Vac Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on wet dry vac deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale, together with BISSELL, Tineco, Milwaukee & more discounts

BOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday & Cyber Monday wet dry vac deals have landed. Review the latest savings on eufy and DEWALT wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Wet/Dry Vac Deals:

Save up to 42% on wet dry vacuums from brands like Tineco, Eufy, Bissell & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to $20 on wet dry vacs from top brands including Milwaukee & DEWALT (NorthernTool.com)

More Vacuum Cleaner Deals:

Save up to 61% on vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Roomba & more top brands (Walmart.com)

Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Deal Tomato recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when deal hunting this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s free to use and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on also allows shoppers to snag exclusive rewards while shopping online, then redeem those rewards for gift cards. Capital One Shopping compensates Deal Tomato when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Deal Tomato

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wet Dry Vac Deals (2022) Revealed by Deal Tomato

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.