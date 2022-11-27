Submit Release
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sewing Machine Deals (2022): Brother, Janome & More Machine Deals by Consumer Articles

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sewing machine deals for 2022 have landed, explore all the latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday embroidery machine deals listed below

BOSTON, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a review of all the best sewing machine deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, featuring all the best sales on sewing machines & embroidery machines from top brands including Janome & Brother. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sewing Machine Deals:

Save up to 52% on sewing machines from top brands including Brother, Janome & SINGER (Walmart.com)
Save up to $95 on computerized, heavy-duty, portable & handheld sewing machines (Michaels.com)

Best Embroidery Machine Deals:

Save up to $640 on embroidery machines, needles, threads & accessories (Michaels.com)

