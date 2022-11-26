MLife Music Group, St John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation and International Cultures United, Present Healing2Music Event
MLife Music Group, St John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation and International Cultures United will host a Giving Tuesday event,NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation will host a Giving Tuesday event, featuring the talent of musical artist Norman Alexander. The “Healing2Music” event, created by Rose Guerrier and Mike Jean and presented by International Cultures United (I.C.U. Inc.), intends to give back during the Thanksgiving season by supporting mind, body, and spiritual wellness. Live Streaming for the event is scheduled for Giving Tuesday on November 29, from 12-2PM.
I.C.U. partners with MLife Music Group to bring the musical talent for this event. Known for its philanthropic foundations and commitment to social responsibility, MLife Music Group regularly deploys its artists for community events.
“Our mission is to promote the healing power of music therapy, which has been proven through extensive research to help ease tension and anxiety, improve medical outcomes, and support a better quality of life.”
Norman Alexander was hand-picked for the event for his specific style. His music is celebrated as “soulful, jazzy, and soothing,” and is expected to add an uplifting spirit to the Healing2Music Giving Tuesday event.
Giving Tuesday is celebrated yearly on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Considered a “global generosity movement,” the day represents an opportunity to “give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”
“Our spiritual purpose is to bring joy and positive healing energies to all who are hospitalized and afflicted with various chronic illnesses.” Alexander released his single “The Reason” earlier this year and has 1.3 million Youtube views.
His earlier singles also include “No Goodbyes” and “All I Know.”
About St. John's ICARE Foundation
The St. John's ICARE Foundation is a New York Limited Liability Company established in 2021 to benefit and support the charitable and educational activities of Episcopal Health Services, Inc., (EHS). With the support of committed leadership, team members, volunteers and community, the St. John's ICARE Foundation will raise awareness and funds in support of the strategic priorities of EHS.
About MLife Music Group.
MLife Music Group is a company that features a talented management team, including Mike Jean as President & CEO. It might sound like a big claim, but we are an international group of music experts who take a panoramic view of artists’ careers.
There is no denying that the arts have always been important to society. From the days of cave painting to today, artists have given the public voice, perspective, and an outlet for their thoughts and emotions. Music has always been a bridge to understanding one another. It's the universal language that unites us all. The world is full of diverse cultures and musical genres, there is no better way to understand them than through music.
