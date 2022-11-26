Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,102 in the last 365 days.

MLife Music Group, St John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation and International Cultures United, Present Healing2Music Event

MLife Music Group, International Cultures United, and St John’s ICARE Foundation

MLife Music Group, International Cultures United, and St John’s ICARE Foundation

Mike Jean and Rose Guerrier Attend Nasdaq , Tedx Water Street Reimagine 2022 New York City

Mike Jean and Rose Guerrier Attend Nasdaq, Tedx Water Street Reimagine 2022 New York City

Healing2Music

Healing2Music Logo

MLife Music Group, St John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation and International Cultures United will host a Giving Tuesday event,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation will host a Giving Tuesday event, featuring the talent of musical artist Norman Alexander. The “Healing2Music” event, created by Rose Guerrier and Mike Jean and presented by International Cultures United (I.C.U. Inc.), intends to give back during the Thanksgiving season by supporting mind, body, and spiritual wellness. Live Streaming for the event is scheduled for Giving Tuesday on November 29, from 12-2PM.

I.C.U. partners with MLife Music Group to bring the musical talent for this event. Known for its philanthropic foundations and commitment to social responsibility, MLife Music Group regularly deploys its artists for community events.

“Our mission is to promote the healing power of music therapy, which has been proven through extensive research to help ease tension and anxiety, improve medical outcomes, and support a better quality of life.”

Norman Alexander was hand-picked for the event for his specific style. His music is celebrated as “soulful, jazzy, and soothing,” and is expected to add an uplifting spirit to the Healing2Music Giving Tuesday event.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated yearly on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Considered a “global generosity movement,” the day represents an opportunity to “give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

“Our spiritual purpose is to bring joy and positive healing energies to all who are hospitalized and afflicted with various chronic illnesses.” Alexander released his single “The Reason” earlier this year and has 1.3 million Youtube views.

His earlier singles also include “No Goodbyes” and “All I Know.”

About St. John's ICARE Foundation
The St. John's ICARE Foundation is a New York Limited Liability Company established in 2021 to benefit and support the charitable and educational activities of Episcopal Health Services, Inc., (EHS). With the support of committed leadership, team members, volunteers and community, the St. John's ICARE Foundation will raise awareness and funds in support of the strategic priorities of EHS.

About MLife Music Group.
MLife Music Group is a company that features a talented management team, including Mike Jean as President & CEO. It might sound like a big claim, but we are an international group of music experts who take a panoramic view of artists’ careers.

There is no denying that the arts have always been important to society. From the days of cave painting to today, artists have given the public voice, perspective, and an outlet for their thoughts and emotions. Music has always been a bridge to understanding one another. It's the universal language that unites us all. The world is full of diverse cultures and musical genres, there is no better way to understand them than through music.

www.mlifemusicgroup.com

Rose Guerrier
MLife Music Group
+1 800-331-0173
info@mliferecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Norman Alexander - The Reason

You just read:

MLife Music Group, St John’s Hospital ICARE Foundation and International Cultures United, Present Healing2Music Event

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.