We, FDA or Agency, are informing members of the medical and scientific community and other interested persons that we intend to exercise enforcement discretion under limited conditions,
regarding the investigational new drug (IND) requirements for the use of fecal microbiota for transplantation (FMT) to treat Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infection not responding to standard therapies. FDA intends to exercise this discretion, provided that: 1) the licensed health care provider treating the patient obtains adequate consent from the patient or his or her legally authorized representative for the use of FMT products. The consent should include, at a minimum, a statement that the use of FMT products to treat C. difficile is investigational and a discussion of its reasonably foreseeable risks; 2) the FMT product is not obtained from a stool bank; and 3) the stool donor and stool are qualified by screening and testing performed under the direction of the licensed health care provider for the purpose of providing the FMT product for treatment of the patient.
