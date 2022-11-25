Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr. Iditarod Entry, Alaska, Feb. 2023

Sarasota, FL November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family started in 2014, called, Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc., 501(c)(3) with Team Petit - Alaska Dogstead Mushing Company.

Lacy Kuehl's rookie Jr. Iditarod mushing journey will begin in January, arriving in Anchorage, Alaska, with temps below freezing and snow on the ground. Lacy has trained to deal with the humidity and heat, but this time, it's training for the cold, snow, and conditions. Lacy is currently training with physical fitness coach Mellisa at (CRUNCH) in Sarasota.

Lacy Kuehl; age 16; 11th grade FLVS (Florida Virtual School); hometown: Sarasota, Florida; 9 years/philanthropist/driver/spokesperson/website: www.DFDA.info.

In 2010, Lacy lost her baby brother, Rocco, age 1, to Type 1 DKA (Diabetic Ketoacidosis) just 2 weeks after his first birthday due to being misdiagnosed with a virus. Diabetes doesn't run in the Kuehl family; they had heard of it, but they had no idea how serious it was. Losing Lacy's brother was devastating to her family, and it's now Lacy's mission to ensure that parents and children know the symptoms and what to look for so that a diagnosis can be made sooner. No parent should have to lose a child from diabetes, and a child shouldn't have to lose a parent from diabetes.

Lacy Kuehl has been racing for Drive for Diabetes Awareness since 2013, racing in go-karts, Legend Cars, on dirt, road, and oval. Kuehl has accomplished some extraordinary accolades off the track. In 2019 at age 12, Lacy was the youngest signed driver for the NASCAR Drive For Diversity Development Youth Program. She received the 2019 NASCAR Young Racer award, and in 2022, Lacy Kuehl was inducted into The Hall of Fame at The Villages Racing Motor Fan Club Florida. On track, this year's highlight are: 2022 5th place finish at Atlanta Motor speedway for the NASCAR ALLSTAR Legend Car race Hosted by U.S. INEX.

"This is a fantastic opportunity offered by Nicholas Petit and "The Mushin Mortician" Scott Janssen. I can't wait to see where this takes me and Drive for Diabetes Awareness to help save lives. It's all about the dogs and sharing diabetes awareness," says Lacy Kuehl

Drive for Diabetes Awareness President Brent Kuehl spoke with Nic Petit, and it's confirmed Lacy Kuehl may have one or more of 4-time Iditarod Winner Lance Mackey's dogs pulling Lacy 150 miles through the wild terrain of Alaska. Lance passed away this year, a legend in Mushing and an avid Legend race car driver. Mackey’s legacy lives on, #13. RIP Lance Mackey 6/2/1970-9/7/2022

The 2023 Junior Iditarod Alaska: www.jriditarod.org. The course covers approximately 150 miles of primarily arctic wilderness. The trail will be marked before the race. No planned help is allowed throughout the Jr. Iditarod. All care and feeding of dogs will be done only by that team’s musher. No two-way communication device, including cell phones, shall be used except in an emergency. GPS should be declared to a race official at the time of gear check but may be used to monitor speed and time. The Awards Presentation and Finishers’ Banquet: February 26, 2023. Awards will include College Scholarships and other prizes TBD.

Digital Bros Studios (digitalbrosstudios.com) will be in Alaska with them, capturing all the footage. Lacy will give away free merch and share thousands of trifold color brochures with diabetes education throughout Alaska, including all sponsors and partners, and on social media.

Media Contact: President/Founder Brent Kuehl

Email: Brent@DriveforDiabetesAwareness.org

Phone: 941-447-5929

Website: www.drivefordiabetesawareness.org

Contact Information:

Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.

Brent Kuehl

941-447-5929

Contact via Email

Drivefordiabetesawareness.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/873999

Press Release Distributed by PR.com