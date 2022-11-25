Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Technological Advancements Bolster 7.71% Annual Growth
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Products, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market was valued at $752.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $1,731.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, rising technological advancement, and increase in medical tourism in some countries.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The laparoscopy devices market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, among others. The rising preference for surgeries over open surgeries is leading to the increased demand for laparoscopy devices such as laparoscopes and energy devices, and the integration of industry with robotics is a major opportunity in the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Product
- Conventional Laparoscopy Devices (Laparoscopes, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Energy Devices, Closure Devices, Insufflators, Others)
- Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy Devices (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services)
Segmentation 2: by Application
- General Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Bariatric Surgery
- Other Surgeries
Segmentation 3: by Country
- Turkey
- U.A.E
- K.S.A
- Israel
- Rest-of-Middle East and North Africa
Segmentation 4: by End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Others
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the drivers for the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market:
- Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Geriatric Population
- Rising Technological Advancements
- Increase in Medical Tourism in Countries
The market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:
- High Cost of Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Shortage of Skilled Professionals
- Lack of Reimbursement Policies
Key Market Players
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc.
- Barco N.V.
- B. Braun SE
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- Human Xtensions Ltd.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Peters Surgical
- Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd
- Stryker Corporation
- Virtual Ports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices (by Application)
3 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by Product)
4 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by End User)
5 Country
6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by97u6
