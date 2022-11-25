Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,127 in the last 365 days.

Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Technological Advancements Bolster 7.71% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Products, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market was valued at $752.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $1,731.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, rising technological advancement, and increase in medical tourism in some countries.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The laparoscopy devices market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, among others. The rising preference for surgeries over open surgeries is leading to the increased demand for laparoscopy devices such as laparoscopes and energy devices, and the integration of industry with robotics is a major opportunity in the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

  • Conventional Laparoscopy Devices (Laparoscopes, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Energy Devices, Closure Devices, Insufflators, Others)
  • Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy Devices (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services)

Segmentation 2: by Application

  • General Surgery
  • Gynecological Surgery
  • Urological Surgery
  • Bariatric Surgery
  • Other Surgeries

Segmentation 3: by Country

  • Turkey
  • U.A.E
  • K.S.A
  • Israel
  • Rest-of-Middle East and North Africa

Segmentation 4: by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market:

  • Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
  • Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Geriatric Population
  • Rising Technological Advancements
  • Increase in Medical Tourism in Countries

The market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

  • High Cost of Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Shortage of Skilled Professionals
  • Lack of Reimbursement Policies

Key Market Players

  • Applied Medical Resources Corporation
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc.
  • Barco N.V.
  • B. Braun SE
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Human Xtensions Ltd.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Medtronic plc
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Peters Surgical
  • Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Virtual Ports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices (by Application)

3 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by Product)

4 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by End User)

5 Country

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by97u6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-north-africa-laparoscopy-devices-market-report-2022-rising-technological-advancements-bolster-7-71-annual-growth-301687298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Technological Advancements Bolster 7.71% Annual Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.