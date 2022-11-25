Submit Release
Media advisory - Government of Canada to Make an Announcement on Preventing Gender-based Violence

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, for an announcement on engaging men and boys as allies in preventing gender-based violence and in achieving gender equality. 

Date:               

November 28, 2022



Time:               

11:00 a.m.



Location:        

Offices of Bensimon Byrne
35 John Street – 2nd Floor
Toronto, ON                        

