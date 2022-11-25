Philip Morris International Announces New Regional Structure and Senior Management Changes to Accelerate Growth Toward a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) PM today announced a new regional structure and related senior management changes to enable continued growth as a multicategory leader internationally and advance its rapid transition toward a smoke-free future.

"We are changing the company's regional structure to further support the growth of our smoke-free business, reinforce consumer centricity, and increase the speed of innovation and deployment—all in alignment with our ambition of becoming a majority smoke-free business by net revenues by 2025," said Jacek Olczak, PMI's Chief Executive Officer. "The new structure will also create new opportunities to further grow our senior talent, deepening the bench of leaders who will spearhead PMI's progress toward a smoke-free future for the years to come. I am confident of the exceptional caliber and determination of our people and wish them the best in their new roles."

By the end of January 2023, PMI will rearrange its operations in four regions, down from the current six, under the leadership of the following members of senior management:

Paul Riley, currently President, East Asia & Australia Region, will be appointed President, East Asia, Australia, and PMI Duty Free Region;

Frederic de Wilde, currently President, European Union Region, will be appointed President, South and Southeast Asia (SSEA), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Middle East and Africa (MEA) Region;

Massimo Andolina, currently Senior Vice President, Operations, will be appointed President, Europe Region; and

Deepak Mishra, who will continue as President, Americas Region.

Drago Azinovic, currently President, Middle East and Africa and PMI Duty Free Region, will leave the organization after a transition period.

In addition, the following appointments will also take effect:

Marco Mariotti, currently President, Eastern Europe Region, will be appointed President, CIS, Central Asia & Israel, reporting into Frederic de Wilde;

Stacey Kennedy, currently President, South and Southeast Asia Region, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of PMI's U.S. business, reporting to Deepak Mishra; and

Scott Coutts, currently Vice President, Global Manufacturing, will be appointed Senior Vice President, Operations, succeeding Massimo Andolina and reporting into Jacek Olczak.

The new regional structure better aligns with the business strategy in the approximately 180 markets where PMI's products are sold. It is designed to accelerate smoke-free product growth in markets where IQOS already holds double-digit market shares, while also driving the transition from cigarettes to smoke-free products in untapped markets—including as of April 2024, the U.S., the world's largest smoke-free market as described in our recent press release.

Furthermore, the new regional structure will further support PMI's efforts to broaden access to smoke-free products worldwide for those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, including in low and middle income markets, which the company aspires to account for at least half of the markets where its smoke-free products will be available by 2025. Each region will comprise individual markets, as well as clusters of markets, and will provide opportunities to accelerate career development within PMI's diverse talent pipeline.

The company's quarterly results' reporting and related filings will reflect the new regional structure as of Q1 2023.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that an exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of September 30, 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 13.5 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021, PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

