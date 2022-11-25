Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Romania

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Bucharest, Romania November 28-30, where he will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.  The NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will focus on Russia’s war against Ukraine, implementation of NATO’s new Strategic Concept, including challenges from the People’s Republic of China, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, and NATO’s efforts to build capacity and strengthen resilience in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova.

While in Bucharest, Secretary Blinken and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă will tour the exhibit – We the People – 25 Years of Strategic Partnership – which celebrates key moments in the U.S.-Romania partnership since 1997.

Secretary Blinken will have separate meetings with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and will attend a working dinner with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

