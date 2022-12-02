Music Artist Prophet Yoshua Brings An Important Message To The Planet With His Hit Single "Repent 'Turn Back To God'"

Prophet Yoshua's Hit Single "Repent 'Turn Back To God'" is racing up the charts with its edgy lyrics and hard-hitting musical production Musgrove Music Distribution is the "One-stop Shop" for all your music production and music distribution needs. Prophet Yoshua is using music, ministry, and outreach to send a message of love, hope, and warning to the nations.

This hot new single brings a unique blend of music and ministry through strong messages of hope and accountability, cutting-edge beats, and candid lyricism!

There's no one on the planet like him. Prophet Yoshua has a powerful style all his own. His music has a way of reaching deep down into the hearts of listeners, impacting them at a very personal level.” — Daniel Musgrove, CEO - Musgrove Music Distribution

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joshua J. Vallaire, a/k/a Prophet Yoshua , is no ordinary musical artist. His music and his approach to matters of God, faith, and life cumulates into a power-packed package of artistry that is quickly drawing fans and admirers from all walks of life. His awesome new single “ Repent ‘Turn Back To God’” melds modern music and timeless biblical principles, and it’s impacting listeners while racing up the charts at breakneck speed! Click on “REPENT” now to get your copy of this incredible blazing-hot recording!Daniel Musgrove, CEO and founder of Musgrove Music Distribution , could barely hold back his enthusiasm regarding Prophet Yoshua becoming part of the MMD family.“This man is an entity unto himself!” declared Musgrove. “There is no one on the planet like him. Prophet Yoshua has a powerful style all his own, and his music has a way of reaching deep down into the hearts of listeners and impacting them at a very personal level. Musgrove Music Distribution is very proud to be representing him in his musical endeavors.”Since the release of his EP “The Coming,” Prophet Yoshua has received critical acclaim and countless accolades from those in the industry. He has accumulated over 100,000 streams on Spotify and other streaming platforms, and he has garnered attention internationally. In the short time that “The Coming” has been released, his music has already earned strong positions on Indietop Chart, literally beating out hundreds of other independent artists from various music genres internationally.Prophet Yoshua was born in the city of New Orleans, known for its rich culture which is deeply immersed in musical diversity. There is no doubt that the city influenced his love for music during his formative years. He and his family relocated to Lake Charles, LA, and music was already a huge part of his life. In his youth, he sang in his elementary school choir, and was part of the boy band “Special Production,” where he won first place in talent shows around the city. Back then, he listened to and performed R&B music, and he attributes much of his early musical influence to artists such as Michael Jackson, New Edition, Babyface, Teddy Riley, and others. During his early adult life, he toured with Brian McKnight, Lorenzo Smith, and other major artists in the industry.As his focus in life became more Christ-centered and geared towards all things godly, Prophet Yoshua’s musical tastes and influences changed as well. He loves all Gospel and Christ-centered music, but his listening tastes gravitates towards artists such as Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond, Deitrick Haddon, and others. He understands the power that music has to influence listeners, and it is his goal to use the power of music as a method of reaching people at the deepest levels.“I would say that the genres of music I sing are 'Prophetic Christian,' Inspirational Gospel, and Hip-Hop Christian,” says Prophet Yoshua. “I’m inspired by the Holy Spirit to release to the nations what the Spirit of the Lord is saying. I’m releasing a message from the almighty God to His people.” His single, “Repent, Turn Back To God” does just that with its brilliant mix of scripture and advice that balances strong themes of inspiration, love, hope, and warning. Prophet Yoshua has a message from God, and he intends to share it with the entire planet.Prophet Yoshua currently resides in Houston, Texas. When he is not pursuing musical endeavors, he is active in his community. He is the owner of Come Home Shelter, an organization whose mission is to assist families in need in the Greater Houston area. Additionally, he hosts a weekly talk show called “A Prophetic Hour With Prophet Yoshua.” He is also authoring a book entitled, "Church Hurt: Wounded & Left For Dead," which addresses how to deal with the aftermath of conflicts and misunderstandings in faith-based organizations. Through his music, community outreach, and various media outlets, Prophet Yoshua is positively affecting lives and sharing messages of love and goodwill to the masses. The world looks forward to more music and inspiration from this amazing artist in the near future.For more information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/

Prophet Yoshua, "Repent, Turn Back To God" (Official Music Video), music available on iTunes and other music download and streaming sites