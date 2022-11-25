Modern Medicare Agency is Proud to Announce its Partnership with ABC Medicare Plans Broker Diane Andree
Paul Barrett and Diane Andree have recently teamed up in hopes to reach more Medicare beneficiaries through Medicare educational workshops
I really don't like to see consumers taken advantage of with bait & switch marketing. This is why I offer free workshops and consulting to Medicare consumers.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare Agency is Proud to Announce its Partnership with ABC Medicare Plans Broker Diane Andree.
— Diane Andree
Paul Barrett, principal owner of the Modern Medicare Agency, “says it was a no-brainer to join forces with Diane Andree, owner of ABC Medicare Plans Broker”. Diane is great, she is really passionate about helping consumers get protected with the proper Medicare insurance coverage. Diane, just like Paul, is a firm believer in educating as many Medicare beneficiaries as possible.
She realizes that Medicare beneficiaries are up against more misinformation and hard core bait-and-switch advertising than ever. Let's face it Medicare can be very confusing without all the extra distractions and wrong information being shared. Medicare, the government healthcare originally developed to take care of our retirees in the country, now helps millions of people on disability as well and it has become a very big business.
Statistics say we have more than 10,000 people turning 65 a day in our country, and if you ask barely, anyone understands how original Medicare works. This is why Diane tries to offer 2-3 educational workshops in person so she can help Medicare beneficiaries first understand the important things like how and when to enroll, what Medicare will cover, and what it won’t. Diane goes into a lot of details and does a great job at going over all of the Medicare basics and more.Teh Modern Medicare Agency plans and its team of independent agents have plans to offer more than 300 free Medicare educational workshops in 2023.
Paul feels Diane and her knowledgeable caring ways are a perfect fit for this educational intuitive. With the overwhelming amount of television marketing going on, that makes you feel like all you need to do is a call 1-800 number to fix all of you insurance needs Paul feels this is the perfect time to team up with another agent that shares his compassion for assisting Medicare beneficiaries not only get the coverage the need, but understand how to choose it and what actually does. If you would like to have an agent speak at an event or venue, please contact Diane Andree, at 516-965-9559. We provide all educational events free of charge and look forward to answering your questions.
