INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Informs Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 20, 2022

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors who purchased Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP ("Compass Minerals" or the "Company") securities between October 31, 2017 through November 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who suffered damages, that the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Compass Minerals and certain other defendants is December 20, 2022.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, Compass Minerals and certain of its directors and officers violated §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), as well as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, by issuing false and misleading statements or omitting material information about "a technology upgrade that the Company claimed would reduce costs at its most significant mine," when, "in reality, [it] had increased costs," and for "failing to properly assess whether to disclose the financial risks created by the Company's excessive discharge of mercury in Brazil," both of which led to a multi-million dollar penalty paid by Compass Minerals to the SEC.

On this news, Compass Minerals' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is December 20, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

