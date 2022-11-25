Cyber Monday's Art World Exclusive

C-NOTE, an American prison artist holds two of his artworks. Photo by Peter Merts.

REDEMPTION IN OUR STATE OF BLUES, a theatrical performance at CSP-LAC featuring American prison artist C-Note performing as Money Mike. Photo by Peter Merts.

C-NOTE, an American prison artist on a theatrical rehearsal break. Photo by Chris Godly, People.

MERCY, a fashion line by fashion designer Makenzie Stiles featuring artwork by C-Note. Photo by CCAD.edu.