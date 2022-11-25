Suriname National Day

On behalf of the government and the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Suriname on your Independence Day.

Our two countries share strong, educational, historic, economic, and cultural ties and we look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen commercial ties, address the climate crisis, promote accountability in governance, cooperate in the health sector, bolster human rights, and encourage stability in the region. We hope to expand cooperative opportunities in the security and defense arena to jointly fight illicit activity and expand and professionalize the security forces. We celebrate the people-to-people professional exchange programs that strengthen the bonds of friendship between our citizens and look forward to more opportunities in the year ahead. As we work to make continued progress towards challenges such as climate change in the coming year, including through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), the United States will remain a committed partner. Our shared values of democracy and resilience will continue to be cornerstones for our shared objectives.

We look forward to our continued collaboration and commitment to strengthening the ties between our two countries in the years to come. Happy Independence Day.