Wearable Devices in Sports Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 212.67 Billion and is expected to Undergo a CAGR of 13.01 By 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wearable devices in the sports market which was USD 79.94 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 212.67 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Sports-related wearable technology is a collection of diverse items intended to aid and support users. These wearable gadgets were created to assist athletes through technology. These wearable devices use IoT, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology to offer data on an individual's overall performance.

They aid athletes in measuring important health indicators including heart rate and stamina. These wearable gadgets have GPS trackers that collect data on the user's pace, heart rate, number of steps taken, number of calories burned, and other things. These tools sustain the user's training-related physical activity and guard against overtraining. These gadgets also monitor sleeping patterns and exercise routines.

Recent Development

In July 2021, The 35 Primetime Emmy nominations submitted by Apple Inc. include 20 nods for "Ted Lasso," which broke records by receiving the most votes for a comedic series this year and the most votes ever for a freshman comedy series. Numerous shows of the company have achieved an incredible feat by being recognised by the Television Academy, through numerous organisations, and the company is quite pleased of everyone involved.

The Wearable Devices in Sports Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Fitbit Inc. (U.K.)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Under Armour, Inc (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Zepp Health corporation (China)

StretchSense a Sensor Holdings Limited company (U.S.)

Catapult (U.S.)

Withings (France)

Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Abbott (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Virtual-Realties, LLC (U.K.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd (Germany)

Xiaomi (China)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rise in health consciousness, sports-related products like shot trackers, pedometers, and smart cameras have seen tremendous growth in popularity in recent years. These devices offer daily statistics for tracking daily activities. In recent years, smart watches and fitness trackers have become very popular among wearable technology. Technology advancements like the smart watch, fitness tracker, and Bluetooth-enabled camera have opened up new business expansion opportunities.

Key Market Segments Covered in Wearable Devices in Sports Industry Research

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Product Type

Pedometers

fitness and Heart Rate Monitors

Smart Fabrics

Shot Trackers

By Site

Headband

Handheld

Arm and Wrist

Clip

Shoe Sensor

By Application

Step Counts

Calorie Burnt

Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking

By End User

Sports Centers

Fitness Centers

Homecare Settings

By Distribution Channel

Independent Retail Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Brand Store

Online Sale Channel

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing smartphone adoption

The wearable gadget is frequently used to measure a person's vital data indicators, including location-based, fitness- and health-related, and biofeedback that indicates emotion. Millions of people around the world utilise it in devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers , rings and bracelets, smart glasses, and more, despite certain difficulties with privacy, the degree to which they may alter social interaction, how the person wearing them appears, and user-friendliness. Wearable technology in the sports business has an opportunity due to rising disposable income and smartphone adoption.

Increasing retail sales of wearable devices

The simple accessibility of wearable technology in sports over a variety of platforms, from modern trade to online sales channels, has led to the growth of the global industry. Additionally, increased retail sales penetration supports the development of wearable technology in the sports industry.

Wearable Devices in Sports Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the wearable devices in sports market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing popularity among professional athletes.

Asia-Pacific is dominating country because of growing smartphone permeation.

Table of Contents:

Introduction, Market Segmentation, Executive Summary, Premium Insights, Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market: Regulations, Market Overview, Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market By Component, By Product Type, By Site, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Landscape, SWOT Analyses, Company Profile

